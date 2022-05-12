Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment May 12-15

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from May 12-15.

THURSDAY, MAY 12, 8 PM TO 10 PM

Multi-platinum artist, and multiple-time Juno Award Winner Avril Lavigne launches her first Canadian tour in over ten years with the “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour featuring special guests, grandson and Mod Sun.

VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR

THURSDAY, MAY 12 TO SATURDAY, MAY 14

Cost: $16

WIFF is back for round two at the Capitol Theatre from May 12-14. Four great films on tap.

VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE

121 University Ave

Windsor, ON Canada

FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SATURDAY, MAY 14

The Windsor Classic Chorale will be hosting 3 virtual events from May 13 to May 14 during WCF 2022: a Conductors’ Circle for choral conductors and choir leaders; a vocal technique workshop open to all choral singers; and a streamed virtual concert showcase. All events are open to all, and free of charge.

FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SUNDAY, MAY 15

Tour Times: Fridays 1pm, 3pm, 5pm

Saturdays & Sundays 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Experience the story of Canadian whisky – from its vibrant history to the craftsmanship and process behind making it. Sample some of our award-winning whiskies (J.P. Wiser’s Deluxe, Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky, Pike Creek 10 Year | Rum Barrel Finish, J.P. Wiser’s 15 Year Old).

VENUE: J.P. WISER’S DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE

2072 Riverside Drive East, Building 20

FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SUNDAY, MAY 15

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music that’s delighting audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream.

To purchase tickets or for more ticket information contact the Chrysler Theatre Box Office 519-252-6579 | Toll Free: 800-387-9181

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

SUNDAY, MAY 15

May 15 (2pm) live at Hillman Marshes (Essex Region Conservation Authority)

May 15 (7pm) live at Capitol Theatre Windsor

Marsh ticket includes the $6 entrance fee to the park and a donation to ERCA. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.