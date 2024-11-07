Advertisement
Man charged with assaulting an officer: CKPS
Published Thursday, November 7, 2024 1:05PM EST
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has charged a man following an incident in Blenheim.
Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home for an unwanted person.
Upon arrival, police said they found a 43-year-old man inside the home and arrested him for being unlawfully present.
Police said during the arrest, the suspect assaulted the officer.
The suspect is now facing charges for assaulting a police officer and being unlawfully present in a home.