The Chatham-Kent Police Service has charged a man following an incident in Blenheim.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home for an unwanted person.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 43-year-old man inside the home and arrested him for being unlawfully present.

Police said during the arrest, the suspect assaulted the officer.

The suspect is now facing charges for assaulting a police officer and being unlawfully present in a home.