    • Time running out to help Chatham-Kent food banks

    Vince Masse, president of the Chatham-Kent ATV Club, is raising money for food banks in Chatham-Kent. (Source: GoFundMe) Vince Masse, president of the Chatham-Kent ATV Club, is raising money for food banks in Chatham-Kent. (Source: GoFundMe)
    Chatham-Kent food banks are calling for more support.

    A month-long food drive to help all 10 food banks in the region wraps up this Saturday.

    The annual event is organized by the Chatham ATV Club.

    On Saturday, Nov. 9, volunteers hope to fill three trailers full of non-perishable food items.

    They’ll be at the Real Canadian Superstore in Chatham from 9 a.m. until 3p.m. collecting donations.

    They also have an online fundraising website in hopes of raising $10,000 to purchase perishable food items.

    “With your monetary help our goal is to bring a truck load or more of food to food banks all over Chatham-Kent such as Chatham, Wallaceburg, Dresden, Blenhiem, Ridgetown, Wheatley, Tilbury, Thamesville and any small areas in between,” president Vince Masse wrote online.

