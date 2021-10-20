WECHU working to reduce vaccine hesitancy for children aged five to 11
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to reduce COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among local parents and is continuing to prepare for the vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11.
Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says they are expecting some hesitation when younger children become eligible.
“We have seen some reservations and hesitancy amongst the 12-17 age group, so we certainly anticipate moving to a younger age group that we’ll see similar reservations,” says Dupuis.
Children born after 2009 are currently not eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada. On Oct. 18, Health Canada received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech seeking an authorization for the use of its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age.
“As with all COVID-19 vaccines, the Department will prioritize the review of this submission, while maintaining its high scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality,” said a statement from the federal government.
WECHU hopes a new provincial COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service by Sick Kids will help local parents with questions.
“We want to make sure parents have all of the information that they need and we’re here to support them before we get to that stage where they are eligible,” says Dupuis.
WECHU says they will be working with hospital partners, primary care providers and pharmacies in the coming weeks on plans for distributing the vaccine to children. The health unit has also submitted a plan to the Ministry of Health.
Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says it’s particularly important to get the vaccination rates up in youth and children when they are eligible.
“We have to continue to work towards that goal so that we can continue to keep schools open for instruction,” says Nesathurai.
A recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that 51 per cent of Canadian parents plan to get their children vaccinated as soon as it is approved, while 18 per cent said they plan to eventually get their children vaccinated, but would wait a while first. Twenty-three per cent said they will not get their children vaccinated, and nine per cent said they weren’t sure.
SCHOOL OUTBREAKS AND DISMISSALS
WECHU has dismissed about 300 Windsor-Essex school cohorts since the beginning of September.
The health unit has also declared three more school outbreaks, bringing the total to nine active school outbreaks in the region.
The new outbreaks are at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago, study finds
More than 470 years before Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vikings established a settlement in what is now Newfoundland, a new study has concluded.
Paid menstrual leave takes aim at stigma of periods in the workplace
The Kitchener, Ont., maker of the DivaCup menstrual device has adopted a paid period leave policy offering menstruating workers a day off a month.
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Kitchener
-
Woman in her 80s airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Abandoned animals found dead or in critical condition on Haldimand County farm: OPP
Provincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
-
London
-
New death, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new death and 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, even as active cases dropped below 100 for the first time in months.
-
Charges laid after firearm, cache of ammunition seized in London
London police have seized a firearm and a large quantity of ammunition following a search of a location in the city's southeast end.
-
Veltman defence team asks for more time to prepare
Nathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, appeared in court Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Barrie man injured and charged after collision with transport truck
Police charged a Barrie man with careless driving after he crashed into the back of a transport truck in Innisfil Tuesday evening.
-
Union wants inmate transfers stopped as another COVID-19 outbreak hits CNCC
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene, where 16 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
-
Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man
An extensive police search for a missing man in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Sault police charge man in fatal crash that killed a pedestrian
A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash earlier this month that killed an elderly woman crossing the street in Sault Ste. Marie, police said Wednesday morning.
-
Bidding war: BHP raises its offer in takeover bid for Noront
A day after a rival suitor made a bid for control of Noront Resources, BHP has upped its offer for shares of the mining company that owns the rights to mineral in the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says 20 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Nearly one third of Ottawa restaurants aren’t following vaccination rules: MacLeod
The Ontario cabinet minister says 30 per cent of Ottawa restaurants aren’t enforcing provincial vaccine requirements.
-
Here are the Ottawa bus routes most affected by the LRT shutdown
OC Transpo has cancelled 138 bus trips every day on other routes to run the R1 replacement buses along the LRT line.
Montreal
-
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman has died after allegedly stabbed by a former roommate on a street in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
LIVE AT 12:30 PM | Roussin and Reimer to give Manitoba COVID-19 update
Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba pastor to be released following arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders
A Manitoba pastor is set to be released from custody following his arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders.
-
Manitoba man pleads guilty to defrauding widowed senior
A former Manitoba mortgage salesperson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a widowed senior out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for more than a year.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
Edmonton
-
Alberta starting prep work to vaccinate children under 12
One of the western provinces is setting itself up to be ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 when a shot becomes available.
-
Elderly woman sexually assaulted at home in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are asking residents in the Montrose neighbourhood for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Monday.
-
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Time for a change in B.C.'s pandemic strategy? Former SARS doctor urges grassroots pivot
A respected emergency doctor credited with a pivotal role in B.C.’s avoidance of the SARS epidemic is speaking up, urging health officials to adopt a grassroots approach to health care.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking over operations of a Vancouver care home where dozens of residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak that began last November and took months to contain.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle and truck under investigation in Richmond
Mounties in Richmond are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.