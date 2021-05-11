WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents eagerly waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine may be on multiple waiting lists, whether it's at a mass vaccination clinic or pharmacy.

But with a growing number of pop-up clinics some might be getting their shot earlier than expected.

“If you did receive your vaccine through some other means, there is the ability to cancel it,” says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

Last week, the local health unit opened up the waiting list for adults 30 years of age and older.

Between the mass vaccination clinics there are between 40 to 50 people on the waiting list every day.

“If there is vaccine left over that day, you are called. The intent is that you have the ability to go to a vaccine site and get one of those doses,” she adds. “It is working."

To book an appointment, sign-up for the wait list or cancel an appointment visit wevax.ca.