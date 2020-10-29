WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,821 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2700 people who have recovered.

The seven-day moving average has been around five new cases in Windsor-Essex. There was only one new case on Monday, 17 news cases on Tuesday and three new cases on Wednesday.

WECHU says there is still one outbreak in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 32 active COVID-19 cases, with three people in hospital. Overall there has been a total of 406 cases and three deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.