Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,815 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2697 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 is still being investigated
The health unit says 42 cases are considered active in the region and two people are in the hospital.
The seven-day moving average has been around five new cases in Windsor-Essex. There was only one new case on Monday, but 17 cases were reported on Tuesday.
WECHU says there are still two outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.
There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
