WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,815 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2697 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 is still being investigated

The health unit says 42 cases are considered active in the region and two people are in the hospital.

The seven-day moving average has been around five new cases in Windsor-Essex. There was only one new case on Monday, but 17 cases were reported on Tuesday.

WECHU says there are still two outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.