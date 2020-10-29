WINDSOR, ONT. -- The St. Clair College COVID-19 Assessment Centre is closing at the end of this week.

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say it’s part of continuing and ongoing efforts to periodically adjust the hours of operation to better reflect recent reductions in volumes for COVID-19 testing.

The assessment centre at the St. Clair College Sportsplex will close after the last scheduled test is conducted on Friday, Oct. 30. WRH says the Sportsplex remains available to reopen as a field hospital should circumstances once again necessitate its use.

All outstanding scheduled tests at the Sportsplex will be accommodated at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

A facility to house an assessment centre at Met Campus is ready to open if needed.

“Our local testing capacity puts us in an enviable position to make adjustments depending on fluctuations in demand for tests,” said Karen Riddell, vice president of Critical Care, Cardiology, Stroke, Trauma and Clinical Support Services. “We will continue to monitor our testing needs and we are ready to open the Met Campus assessment centre with short notice should the need for a second COVID-19 Assessment Centre arise.”

As announced on Oct. 2, WRH, along with all Ontario hospitals and in compliance with new provincial requirements, moved from an open “walk-in” system for individuals seeking COVID-19 tests at our Assessment Centres to a revised system where it is necessary to schedule an appointment.

For the two weeks prior to this change, WRH averaged approximately 447 persons a day receiving testing. Since the change, this daily average being tested at both the Ouellette Campus and St. Clair College Sportsplex COVID-19 Assessment Centres has dropped and in the last seven days has averaged about 200 per day.

The Ouellette Campus has capacity for more than 330 tests per day and amid current volumes can accommodate same-day appointments.

Hours at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remain unchanged – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment you can go online on your mobile device or computer (using Safari or Chrome) and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.” Have your health card in hand when booking online or calling in.

For details on whether you quality for a COVID-19 test at the Ouellette Campus, go to https://www.wrh.on.ca/COVID19AssessmentCentre.

If you are asymptomatic and meet certain criteria you can book an appointment at a local Shoppers Drug Store for COVID-19 testing.