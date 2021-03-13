WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one more person has died related to the virus.

The health unit says the latest death was a man in his 70s from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 397 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,673 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 cases are outbreak related

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

22 cases are still under investigation

For today’s COVID-19 public health update please go to: https://t.co/TipzWrwlvP pic.twitter.com/vsNF3AF8S3 — WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) March 13, 2021

WECHU says 310 cases are considered active. There have been 33 “preliminary or confirmed” variant of concern cases identified in the region.

There are 31 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including six people in the ICU.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including four at workplaces, two community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, four in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.