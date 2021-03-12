WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre is planning to offer another online information session for anyone who has questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first session held on Thursday evening in partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was sold out.

“This is a newer vaccine, so stay tuned,” says health centre executive director Rita Taillefer.

Taillefer admitted before the event that the panelists wouldn’t have all the answers, but did hope to address most questions.

“We certainly don’t have the answer for every question out there, but the panel we have put together will be able to address a large number of common concerns,” she says.

Questions about the shots ranged from when children be eligible, to long-term side effects and the spread of variants around the world.

“There’s a lot of research being closely investigated and more studies are underway,” Jennifer Johnson with WECHU says at this stage in the vaccine rollout, following local public health guidelines will reduce the likelihood of spread, while priority groups are identified and receive their shots. “So, that is absolutely why we recommend that whether you’ve had an actual confirmed case of COVID-19 and or whether you’ve had your first and second dose of the vaccines, that you still want to maintain those public health measures.”

Officials said there were a lot of questions Thursday regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine while regulators investigate reports of severe blood clots in people who’ve received doses.

“I still would say it’s safe at this point, unless we get more information otherwise,” says Dr. Jonathan State, with WECHC.

State believes more research information is needed before putting the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold. “Blood clots are actually fairly common, especially in people who have health conditions or who are immobilized or even going on a plane trip, which we’re not doing much of these days. But they’re common,” says State.

Registration is necessary to take part in the next session which will be held on Friday, March 26, at 9 a.m.

Those interested are being asked to submit questions in advance by email to communications@wechc.org.