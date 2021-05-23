LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday as kids 12 and over can now book vaccine shots.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 424 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,373 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,558 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

2 cases outbreak related

19 cases are still under investigation.

There are 361 cases that are currently active, including 197 identified as Variants of Concern.

WECHU says 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

224,875 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

206,345 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

18,530 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 243,405 doses have been administered to WEC residents.