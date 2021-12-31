WECHU releases guidelines to safely celebrate the new year
generic new years
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released a list of tips for residents to ring in the new year safely.
The health unit says it is important to celebrate in a safe way to help prevent further transmission of Omicron and other COVID-19 variants.
“While Windsor-Essex County recently reached the one-year anniversary of administering our first COVID-19 doses, the actions we take at the end of 2021 will determine how we enter the New Year,” a WECHU news release said.
When it comes to social gatherings, WECHU recommends keeping a tight knit group, practice physical distancing and consider celebrating virtually.
The WECHU has released the following recommendations:
- Celebrate with members of your own household: Reduce the number of people you are in close contact with by limiting the number of in-person gatherings you host or attend.
- Host a virtual party to bring in the new year: Celebrate virtually with friends and family outside of your household.
- Keep gatherings small: If you choose to host a gathering, do not exceed the indoor gathering limit of 10 people. Similarly, avoid attending gatherings where you expect that there will be more than 10 people present.
- Ask about vaccination status: Consider limiting your gatherings to only those who are fully vaccinated.
- Remind guests to complete a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms before arrival: Do not host or attend in-person celebrations if you are not feeling well or are in your isolation period from testing positive for COVID-19. Be sure to remind attendees to to stay home if they, or anyone in their household, are feeling sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Physical distancing and masking: If you are gathering with individuals from multiple households, ensure there is room to maintain physical distance and wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.
- Serve plated meals: Plan to serve guests plated meals and avoid buffet-style dining. Avoid sharing cups and other utensils.
- Practice good hand hygiene: Encourage frequent hand washing and ensure that alcohol-based hand sanitizer is readily accessible for all guests, especially when handling food or beverages.