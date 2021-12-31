WECHU releases guidelines to safely celebrate the new year

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released a list of tips for residents to ring in the new year safely.

The health unit says it is important to celebrate in a safe way to help prevent further transmission of Omicron and other COVID-19 variants.

“While Windsor-Essex County recently reached the one-year anniversary of administering our first COVID-19 doses, the actions we take at the end of 2021 will determine how we enter the New Year,” a WECHU news release said.

When it comes to social gatherings, WECHU recommends keeping a tight knit group, practice physical distancing and consider celebrating virtually.

The WECHU has released the following recommendations: