WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is lifting additional restrictions on bars, restaurants, funerals and weddings.

WECHU announced Monday morning it will be withdrawing the old letter of instruction and releasing a new letter of instruction.

The new Letter of Instruction can be found on the WECHU’s website along with additional resources for businesses and residents.

The region is going to revert back to provincial direction.

This means establishments can stay open until 2 a.m. again and indoor dancing is allowed.For the past four weeks, bars and restaurants in Windsor-Essex had to close at midnight.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says it is effective immediately.

She said WECHU specifically looked at those sectors and they have seen a considerable drop in those settings.

The letter was issued on Sept. 3 by former local medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, in response to an increase in cases linked to restaurants/bars and weddings.

Capacity at weddings and funerals was limited to 100 people as of Sept. 20. More people will be allowed now that the region is going back to the provincial regulations and dancing is permitted.

The decision to rescind the letter of instruction issued was based on a number of factors including the introduction of the provincial proof of vaccination system according to acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

“The decision to modify public health guidance is always carefully considered relative to a number of factors,” he says. “The number of cases is a key consideration, but the measures put in place by other levels of government, the level of protection currently provided to our community in terms of vaccine coverage, and the settings and sources of acquisition amongst our cases all have an influence on the level of risk in the community.”