WINDSOR, ONT. -- Effective as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Windsor-Essex County residents, 18 years or older, who received their first dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, prior to June 2, will be eligible for their second dose at one of the mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies or walk-in clinics.

Residents must have a minimum of 28 days between the first and second doses as recommended by the manufacturers.

The expansion means 80,000 residents are eligible under this group.

You can book an appointment by calling the Call Centre or by going online to wevax.ca.

"We are hoping for the best but the possibility of a (website) crash has become a little bit of a reality," says chief nursing officer, Theresa Marentette, of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. "Get your vaccine through whatever avenue you can."

Youth 12 to 17 years old are not eligible for a shortened second dose. They must wait eight weeks to receive their second dose.

Between 11 a.m. to 12 noon on June 29 and 30, children and youth 12 to 17 years of age will be able to book an appointment to receive their first Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose at either the WFCU Centre, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre or the Libro Credit Union Centre. The youth focused timeslots are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be permitted.

The local rollout is slightly different then the rest of the province which all announce all Ontarians Aged 18 and older will be eligible for their second dose as of June 28.

Ontario is confirmed to receive approximately 5.2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in June, as well as approximately 3.54 million doses of Pfizer in July.

Due to the ongoing success of Ontario’s vaccine rollout and continuing improvements in key indicators, the province will move to Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on June 30.