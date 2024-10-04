WECDSB students surpass EQAO standards for second year in a row

Students at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) have surpassed Ontario’s EQAO averages for the second year in a row.

For Grade 3 and 6, reading, writing and math averages were passed between a varying four and 13 per cent.

Grade 9 math exceeded the averages by four per cent and on the Grade 10 literacy test, students surpassed the average by six per cent.

“We’re thrilled that our students have exceeded provincial scores in all eight areas of EQAO,” said Melissa Farrand, executive superintendent of student achievement.

“We’re especially proud of our results in mathematics, where over the past three years, we’ve seen a steady increase in the percentage of students achieving or exceeding the provincial standard. Making sure that students are proficient in math and are meeting curriculum expectations is an extremely important priority for our Catholic school board, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Education.”

Source: Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

A special shoutout was given to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary school as students in Grade 3 and 6 passed averages in all categories from seven to 29 per cent.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and educators at this school,” said Farrand.

“Parents also play an extremely important role in their children’s academic journey, and we’ve seen how the results of their support at home have improved outcomes in the classrooms here.”

The information collected from the testing will be used to identify schools that need additional help, according to Michelle Evon, the board’s assessment and evaluation consultant.