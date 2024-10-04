Praise and caution: Ottawa’s 'bold' new mortgage rules
Ottawa’s new mortgage rules set to take effect at the end of the year are drawing both praise, and caution in southern Ontario.
Last month, the federal government announced it was making the "boldest mortgage reforms in a decade" aimed squarely at young people trying to buy a home.
"I would not want to be a first-time homebuyer at this moment in time," said Fred Godbolt, a financial advisor with GC Financial Solutions Group Inc. based in Exeterm Ont.
The changes will see the government insure larger mortgages, increasing the price cap from $1 million to $1.5 million and expand eligibility for 30-year mortgages to all first-time homebuyers as well as those buying new builds. In a news release, the government identifies high mortgage payments as a barrier to homeownership “especially for Millennials and Gen Z.”
The moves are somewhat concerning for Godbolt, who points to increased carrying costs as a potential budget buster for many looking to enter the market and preaches caution for those looking to buy.
"I don't think this increases affordability for lots of people," said Godbolt. "I think the problem is carrying the $1.5 million of mortgage, not the fact that you can pay it over 30 years versus 25 years."
The increased price cap is the first update since 2012 and Godbolt describes it as “keeping current” with market trends.
"There are markets where housing doesn't exist sort of under a million dollars," said Godbolt.
The new changes aren’t set to take effect until Dec. 15.
Cost caution
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) earmarks “affordable” housing at 30 per cent of before tax income for a household budget, including the cost of utilities and any municipal services.
The average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex in September was $579,290. According to the Canadian Mortgage App, that purchase amortized over 25 years at an initial 4.49 per cent would put the mortgage payment at $2,548.44 a month.
A CMHC report in 2021 puts the average household income before taxes in Windsor at $102,300.
"It certainly helps. It helps from a cashflow perspective," said Godbolt. "Obviously, on a longer-term basis, you pay more interest."
Approach praise
Ottawa’s announced changes are receiving praise from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) for its measures targeting first-time buyers struggling to secure a home.
“We applaud these changes because, at this moment, this is the best I think the government can do,” said Maggie Chen, the president of WECAR. “We cannot crash the market. Absolutely not.”
Chen points to monthly mortgage payment relief as an important step to making home ownership more attainable for more people.
She says it doesn’t only improve the monthly budget picture but can improve financing ratios to fund a home purchase.
Chen paints it as a question of financial priorities.
“Pay more interest throughout the whole 30 years, correct; but you can become a homeowner and start to build your equity,” said Chen. “It depends on what priority you take.”
Bonanza bounceback
Godbolt noted a criticism of the changes is that they will feed further demand for housing and won’t bring prices down.
"This could in fact create more demand and that in fact may make prices go back up," said Godbolt. "What we really need is more affordability here. We need more supply."
In recent months, home sales in Windsor-Essex have been stagnant and the market has seen little fluctuation. Sales were down for four straight months beginning in March before July’s figures matched year-over-year sales numbers and the number of homes sold climbed a meagre 0.22 per cent year-over-year in August.
“The market has been staying very quiet and flat as a pancake,” said Chen.
September has seen some signs of increased activity with 422 homes sold, representing an 8.48 per cent sales climb from the same time last year while listings have climbed 23.52 per cent over that same period.
Chen doesn’t expect the changes coming later this year to lead to a “supercharged” housing market, the likes of which were seen during the pandemic where housing prices and activity soared.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nanos survey says most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits, but economic experts call it 'terrible policy'
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
Tax rebate: Eligible Canadians to receive GST/HST credit payment on Friday
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.
Middle East latest: An Israeli airstrike cuts a major highway linking Lebanon with Syria
An Israeli airstrike has cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.
REVIEW 'Joker: Folie a Deux': A study in fantasy, obsession and the ordinariness of evil
CTV's film critic Richard Crouse says 'Joker: Foli a Deux' is a study in fantasy, the ordinariness of evil, and obsession.
W5 Investigates The privilege of the passport: The difference between an expat and a migrant
In this fifth instalment of her series documenting migrants and their arduous journeys, Avery Haines reunites with a family CTV W5 first met while they were making the dangerous crossing through the Darian Gap six months ago.
Parliament 'ground to a halt' over Conservative allegations of Liberal corruption
Government business has been put on indefinite pause in the House of Commons and the Conservatives say it will stay that way until the Liberals hand over documents related to misspent government dollars.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario father demands accountability after autistic son’s arrest for assault
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash with transport truck
A 19-year-old was killed Thursday after his motorcycle was struck by a transport truck near Ayr.
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
London
-
London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
-
Four options to rejig ward boundaries and shift the balance of power at city hall
Uneven population growth across London has shifted the amount of political power residents have in different municipal wards, and Londoners will soon be asked to consider four options for adjusting the 14 ward boundaries
-
Keep an eye out for this London taxi scam
Investigators say the scam is instigated by a suspect approaching the victim, asking for their help to pay a taxi fare.
Barrie
-
Local hospital under scrutiny after review highlights concerns over leadership, quality of care
Governance, leadership, quality of care, operations, and financial performance are all concerns highlighted in a final report from an investigation into Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.
-
Man, 62, charged with stealing $60K in materials from employer
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
-
RVH's Simcoe Pod opens for cancer care
RVH opens Simcoe Pod to continue the hospital's cancer treatments during equipment upgrades.
Northern Ontario
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Crime scene fingerprint matched Sudbury murder suspect, court hears
A fingerprint found on a detergent bottle at the crime scene matched second-degree murder suspect Felicity Altiman, a Sudbury court heard Thursday.
-
Sault murder suspect allowed out of prisoner's box to sit next to lawyer
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault murder suspect allowed out of prisoner's box to sit next to lawyer
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
-
Sudbury police lay 16 charges in off-road vehicle safety blitz
After receiving complaints about off-road vehicles, police in Greater Sudbury laid more than a dozen charges in a recent safety blitz.
-
Sault police now equipped with cameras in their cruisers
Aiming to bolster public trust and accountability – and help with investigations -- police in Sault Ste. Marie have equipped their vehicles with cameras.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 4-6
Fair season continues in the Ottawa area, the Ottawa 67's and Senators play on home ice, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa meet in the Panda Game and a former Backstreet Boy is in town.
-
Will this be the last 20 C day in Ottawa this year?
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C today, which would be the ninth day this fall with the temperature above 20 C.
-
Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
Toronto
-
Ontario condo owners say they are facing special assessment of $70K
The owners of a North York condominium say they are facing a $70,000 special assessment to fix their building's parking garage.
-
One male in hospital after shooting in North York: paramedics
Toronto paramedics say one male was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting in North York.
-
13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s west end
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Fire breaks out in a building in Old Montreal
A fire broke out in a building in Old Montreal, prompting a large deployment of firefighters to the area on Friday morning.
-
STM closes 3 metro stations on Blue Line due to structural issues
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has closed three metro stations on the Blue Line — Saint-Michel, Fabre and D'Iberville — indefinitely as a preventive safety measure after discovering major structural issues.
-
City promises 2025 residential tax rate below inflation
The City of Montreal is promising to keep its property tax increase for 2025 slightly below inflation at 1.8 per cent, following years of steep hikes.
Winnipeg
-
Residents in shock day after officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
Residents of an apartment building remain shaken up following an officer-involved shooting inside Wednesday afternoon that killed an armed man.
-
Business owners want to see temporary retail theft initiative be made permanent
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
-
Ousted Manitoba NDP caucus member accuses premier of grabbing and yanking arm
A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and grabbing his arm in 2019, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash
A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Takedown of reported dangerous driver forces car onto lawn of S.E. Calgary home
A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.
-
'Shattered my world': Calgary cop demoted after sharing sex video of fellow officer
A Calgary police officer has been demoted of seniority in rank for a year after filming and sharing a video of him having sex with a fellow officer without her consent, with other members of the Calgary Police Service.
-
Pharaoh Lake area closed to public after bear found eating carcass of another bear
A dead bear, the appearance of more bears and then one of those bears eating the dead bear have led Parks Canada to shut down a sizeable bit of Banff backcountry.
Regina
-
Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
-
Pedestrian dies following collision with vehicle in Regina
A man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
Vancouver
-
Poll: BC Conservatives gaining momentum, Eby still favoured as premier
A new Leger poll suggests the BC Conservatives are now in pole position.
-
BC Conservatives promise to end ICBC monopoly, build transportation infrastructure
Driving down the cost of car insurance is a priority, says BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who is pledging to eliminate ICBC's monopoly.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS B.C. NDP sends new message to health-care workers on campaign trail
When B.C.'s New Democrats published their full campaign platform, there were plenty of populist promises aimed at blunting the impacts of inflation, the housing crisis, and strained social supports – with a subtle message to frustrated health-care workers tucked in its pages.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Poll: BC Conservatives gaining momentum, Eby still favoured as premier
A new Leger poll suggests the BC Conservatives are now in pole position.
-
BC Conservatives promise to end ICBC monopoly, build transportation infrastructure
Driving down the cost of car insurance is a priority, says BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who is pledging to eliminate ICBC's monopoly.
Atlantic
-
DFO officers refusing duties because of violence on the water in Nova Scotia
Federal fisheries officers in Nova Scotia say they're refusing some enforcement duties because of threats to their safety, as they await Ottawa's response to their complaints.
-
Fall vaccines still unavailable for Nova Scotians
The annual fall vaccines for the flu and COVID are still not available for Nova Scotians.
-
Tax rebate: Eligible Canadians to receive GST/HST credit payment on Friday
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.