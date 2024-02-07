WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested

    Drugs and weapons seized by Windsor police. (Source: WPS) Drugs and weapons seized by Windsor police. (Source: WPS)
    Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.

    In January 2024, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation at two Windsor residences.

    On Feb. 6, officers arrested the subject of the investigation, a 43-year-old man. During the arrest, officers located a loaded handgun in the subject’s possession.

    Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the first location, a residence in the 2800 block of Whelpton St. During the search, officers located a handheld Taser, several rounds of ammunition, and a digital scale.

    Officers then executed another search warrant at the second location, a residence in the 400 block of Elliott St. E. During the search, officers located 14.9 grams of fentanyl, 2.7 grams of cocaine, a handheld taser, and $705 of Canadian currency. Officers also arrested the home’s occupant, a 45-year-old woman, on charges of drug and weapon possession.

    A 43-year-old man has been charged with:

    • 19 weapons offences

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    • Possession of a schedule I substance

    • Breach of probation

    • Failure to comply with a release order

    • Possession of stolen property

    A 45-year-old woman has been charged with:

    • Possession of a prohibited weapon

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    • Possession of a schedule I substance

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

