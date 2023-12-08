Weapons, $12K in drugs seized in Chatham bust

Police seized more than $12,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, a loaded rifle and several replica guns, ammunition and a “large amount” of cash during a drug bust in Chatham.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit along with members of the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon at a home on Taylor Avenue.

Officers seized about $12,870 in methamphetamine and fentanyl for analysis. Police say cash, drug paraphernalia, a loaded .22cal semiautomatic rifle, several replica firearms, and ammunition were also seized.

Three men were arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Police say a 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking and 17 counts of failure to comply with a prohibition order. He was held pending a bail hearing.

A 31-year-old of Chatham is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device. He too was held pending a bail hearing.

A 40-year-old, also of Chatham, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, five counts of failure to comply with a prohibition order, and six counts of failure to comply with probation. He was released with conditions and a future court date in January.