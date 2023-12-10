'We want to add light'. Chabad of Windsor celebrates Hanukkah with special menorah

A 'kindness menorah' was lit up Sunday at Devonshire Mall during a special ceremony that attracted dozens of people.

"There’s so much negativity of things going on in the world that are not kind and therefore we want to create a kindness menorah," said Rabbi Sholom Galperin.

He presided over the ceremony which included the lighting of an eight-foot menorah, singing of Hebrew songs and reading from scripture.

"We want to add light, not diminish light," the Rabbi said.

Before the menorah was lit up children wrote messages of kindness on small wooden hearts which were then attached to the base.

Rabbi Galperin says each night they add a new light to the menorah, to illustrate what happens when kindness spreads.

"Every single person has a soul, has a light, has a menorah, has a little candle in them," said Rabbi Galperin. "So if we can light that, look deep into ourselves and light that and then go and light someone else’s light."