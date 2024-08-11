'We're still working for peace': National Peacekeepers Day commemorated in Windsor

A special ceremony was held in Windsor’s Reaume Park Sunday morning honouring Canadian peacekeepers, following National Peacekeepers Day last week.

National Peacekeepers Day is recognized on Aug. 9 each year and was established in 2008 to honour Canadians who have served in international peace and security operations.

Organizers of the local event said this year's service was held on Sunday to allow for more people to attend.

"Today we gather to honour peacekeepers," said Padre Rev. Stan Fraser. "This is the one time of year where our speakers will be someone from the Peacekeepers, someone from Korea, the U.N. and it's a chance for us to stop and honour the names on the wall behind me."

Fraser explained, "Canada was a forerunner of peacekeeping under Lester B. Pearson who started and got us into peacekeeping and with the help of the city this monument was put up a few years ago and if you go around to the other side, it's the Afghanistan memorial and we'll gather next month to honour that one."

Fraser said about 70 people were expected to attend the event, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We're still working for peace, as are many of our troops who are serving around the world," Fraser said, noting peacekeeping efforts continue in Iran and Ukraine.

On Aug. 9, 1974, nine Canadians who were in-flight on a peacekeeping mission in the Middle East were shot down by Syrian missiles, marking the greatest single loss of Canadian lives on a peacekeeping mission.

The federal government estimates more than 125,000 Canadian peacekeepers have taken part in dozens of operations around the world since 1948.

Fraser added, "I think the most important thing you remember from today is that these people whose names are on the wall stepped forward not to fight in Canada, but to go to various parts of the world and try and prevent war."

