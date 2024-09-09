Windsor fire department says they're 'done being nice' following surge in open air fires

The Windsor fire department says that they were called out for open air fires more than 70 times this summer.

That’s despite the fact that backyard bonfires are prohibited, unless being used for cooking, fire hazard abatement, or agricultural purposes.

If residents are looking to have a recreational fire, and it isn’t ticking one of those boxes, they must purchase a $150 permit.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste told AM800 that residents are ignoring the by-law – and a violation could cost you a pretty penny. The fee for violators is currently set at $150 per hour plus HST if you’re caught without a valid permit.

“If it happens again then we'll be taking you to court, and that's up to a year in jail and a $50,000 fine. Those are the extremes, but we're done with the warning and being nice because it's not working.”