'We’re not here for pointing fingers': Inquest begins into 2019 OPP shooting of Tecumseh man

A coroner’s inquest started Monday into the OPP shooting of Tecumseh man.

Derek Teskey, 48, was shot by police on June 14, 2019.

“We are mindful that the evidence that is going to be heard in this inquest will be difficult and painful to be recounted,” Rob Sidhu, lawyer for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said to the jury. “I’d like to thank the jury in advance. I understand the demands that jury work can put on you personally and professionally. But rest assured your role is a crucial one.”

A jury of five people were sworn-in Monday to the virtual proceedings that is expected to hear from five witnesses and take five days to conclude.

Coroner’s counsel Jai Dhar told the jury they hope to have presented all of the evidence by Wednesday, before the parties will make submissions to the jury for consideration.

“We’re not here for pointing fingers. We are here for ascertaining the facts,” Presiding Officer, Dr. John Carlisle said in his opening address.

He explained to the jury they cannot lay blame or findings of legal responsibility on any of the people involved in the shooting.

Their role, Carlisle said is to determine the circumstances around Teskey’s death and come up recommendations for how to prevent a similar death in the future.

“There are no winners and there are no losers,” Dr. Carlisle told them.

Dhar started the evidence with Teskey’s background.

“By all accounts his early life was promising. He was smart. He attended school. He obtained a professional degree. He had a wife and a child, but he also struggled with mental illness, in particular Mr. Teskey had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder,” Dhar said.

The lawyer also noted Teskey experienced “challenges with drug addiction” which turned into a diagnosis of substance use disorder.

“These illnesses caused inevitable difficulties in his life and at times manifested in episodes of drug induced psychosis,” Dhar said. “By all accounts it appears he was experiencing one of those episodes on the night of his death.”

This is a developing story. More to come.