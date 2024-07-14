We’re getting a textbook summer week in Windsor, with beautiful days ahead

Although we had a scorcher this weekend, with a heat warning, if you have a barbeque or other outdoor enjoyment planned, this week could be the perfect time to do it!

That heat warning we’re under is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 21.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.