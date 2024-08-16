WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man runs from Chicago to Windsor for beer mile event

    Mark Dowdle arrived on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Mark Dowdle arrived on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Would you run close to 500 miles just to run a one-mile race?

    That's what a Chicago man has done.

    Mark Dowdle arrived in Windsor Friday afternoon after embarking on a 475-mile run from Chicago on July 31.

    The purpose of his trip is to run the beer mile, being held at the University of Windsor Saturday afternoon.

    Dowdle was doing a run challenge and would celebrate the end of each month with a beer mile.

    He then discovered the beer mile world championships record holder was Corey Bellemore from Essex County.

    Dowdle wanted to meet him and run the local event.

    “I run so I can drink beer. And this is the extent I'll go to be able to drink four beers. It's funny, I've stopped at pubs and bars along the way, and every one of these guys and gals at the bar is like, I love that idea. I would do that. Let's just remove the running aspect to it. Like, fair enough,” said Dowdle.

