$20,000 in cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized

Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.

On Wednesday, Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) officers arrested a 46-year-old male outside a west-end business.

Subsequent to the arrest, DIGS officers conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle with assistance from K9 officer Coal.

Police say the search found 27.9 grams of cocaine, 55.6 grams of fentanyl, and 54.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $20,220.

He has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.