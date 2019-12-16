WINDSOR -- Tenants at Westcourt Place still aren't home, with the holidays a week away.

James White is one of the tenants of the downtown high rise who hasn't been home since Nov. 12.

“We're displaced everywhere,” says White. “There are people as far away as Montreal, some stuck in Toronto because they couldn't get the help here.”

White was staying in a local hotel, paid for by the owners, but has since been told he's on his own for that bill now too.

The fire on the second floor of the underground parking garage left the building with extensive smoke damage and ruined the electrical system, forcing nearly 200 people to find somewhere else to live.

White says now the contractor and insurance company were to receive a report from an industrial hygienist on Dec. 13, but it wasn't ready.

White tells CTV News it's now been pushed back to Tuesday, or possibly the end of the week.

Displaced residents are holding weekly meetings as they remain booted from their homes and a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the tenants.

“We did our best to get those people couches and locations, but some of them slipped through the cracks,” says White. “I couldn't do anything about it, so some of them are now at the homeless shelter, some of them are at the Welcome Centre, some of them I can't even contact and we're trying to find a way forward and we're trying to reach out to the community.”