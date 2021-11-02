'We need to talk about it': Hiatus House shines the light on violence against women

Windsor, Ont. -

A candle light vigil was held Monday evening in downtown Windsor to kick off the annual ‘Shine the Light’ campaign.

The annual, month-long campaign aims to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by painting communities purple during the month of November.

About 100 people came out vigil, including elected officials from all municipalities in Windsor-Essex to listen to the stories of two survivors — one of abuse and the other, about human trafficking, problems they say persist in our community.

The event was put on by the Hiatus House — which lit a tree at Charles Clark Square purple at dusk as a symbolic kick-off of the awareness campaign.

The Women’s shelter saw a busy month in September, with its 42-bed facility at 98 per cent capacity. Executive director Sylvie Guenther says the shelter had to turn away dozens of women and children, noting more resources are needed to protect people vulnerable from abuse.

“There are women experiencing violence and we are all part of the answer,” said Guenther. “We need to talk about it. We need to create safe spaces for people. And when we hear about the issue of family violence, or domestic violence or gender based violence, that we believe women when they tell us they’re being harmed.”