'We expect to see big numbers': Art in the Park returns with much anticipation
Art in the Park is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19 cancellations.
Organizers are expecting upwards of 30,000 people to make their way to Willistead Park for the annual arts and crafts festival.
“People have been locked up for a long time,” says event co-chair Allan Kidd. “We expect to see big numbers.”
Allan says about 100 volunteers have spent day several days setting up for the two-day event which is one of the largest of its kind in Ontario. He says there are over 230 vendors this year noting some come from as far away as Alberta and Manitoba.
“You’ve got to come and see it if you never have before and if you’ve been, you won’t miss it again,” Kidd says.
Vendor John Hogan says the festival is considered to be the kickoff to summer for many Windsorites.
Art in the Park will return to Willistead Park for the first time after a two-year COVID hiatus. Vendors and organizers set up in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“My wife and I wrote a book a couple of years ago and just before COVID set in,” he explains. “And we didn't have the opportunity to have a book launch or participate in Art in the Park and now we do so we're really looking forward to it.”
Hogan says he looks forward to seeing many people under ideal weather conditions over the weekend.
“It's nice to get back to normal. Now the COVID is kind of, you know, subsiding a little bit and people are boosted up. We're really looking forward to it.”
The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) hosts the event and uses proceeds to donate back to support various local and international projects with proceeds from Art in the Park.
“Buying wheelchairs for kids locally, drilling wells in Africa, taking care of kids that have polio in India,” Kidd says. “So this little group of community members is able to lean on all of the citizens around here, and all of them contribute so that we can do the things that we do.”
Art in the Park will return to Willistead Park for the first time after a two-year COVID hiatus. Vendors and organizers set up in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)This year, a free shuttle service is being offered from Devonshire Mall to the event at Willistead Manor along with another shuttle service from a parking lot several blocks south on Kildare Road.
Kidd tells CTV News, “We'll be going back every 15-20 minutes to bring people right to the gate.”
Art in the Park runs June 4 and 5. Admission for adults is $7, and children under 12 are free.
Pre-paid tickets are also available on the Art in the park website.
