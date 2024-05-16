Battle at the Plaza: summer basketball tournament planned on Windsor’s waterfront

Battle 519 and Battle Canada are bringing high-energy basketball to Windsor’s waterfront this summer.

Battle at the Plaza, an inaugural, three-day basketball tournament at the Windsor Riverfront Plaza from August 30 to September 1. A family-friendly, heart-racing event will draw hundreds of players, fans and community to the Windsor Festival Plaza for the long weekend to share their love of basketball.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting event to Windsor; it’s never been done. Battle 519 will transform Windsor’s Festival Plaza into an outdoor basketball wonderland or as we like to call it, Battle at the Plaza,” said Manny Pangilinan, president of Battle 519.

Twenty-six teams comprising of four different divisions will compete over the three-day weekend in hopes of being the inaugural Battle 519 champion in their division.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in local food truck delectables and explore unique offerings from pop-up restaurants and retail vendors while enjoying live music and entertainment. The monies raised will be donated to two well deserving charities here in Windsor,” he said.

Pangilinan explained that the concept of Battle 519 really started from a conversation with Clyde Pacis, President of Battle Canada, about basketball uniforms as they were looking for a new supplier.

One conversation led to another, and it eventually led to a full-out discussion of Battle 416 in North York, the first city battle in 2018.

The University of Windsor and the Alumni Association were announced as the event’s title sponsor and proceeds from the three-day event will be donated to Hospice Windsor-Essex and W.E. Care For Kids.

“The University of Windsor is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 519 Battle tournament. This event transcends basketball; it brings people together and underscores our University’s strategic commitment to fostering a harmonious community. Forging connections and uniting our diverse Windsor population, the impact of this tournament will extend far beyond the basketball courts,” Dr. Rob Gordon, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Windsor.

Battle 519 is looking for additional sponsors, vendors and donations to make this event a success. If you are interested getting involved, please email windsor@battecanada.ca or operations@battlecanada.ca.

More details on team registration will be released soon through www.battlecanada.ca.