Battle at the Plaza: summer basketball tournament planned on Windsor’s waterfront
Battle 519 and Battle Canada are bringing high-energy basketball to Windsor’s waterfront this summer.
Battle at the Plaza, an inaugural, three-day basketball tournament at the Windsor Riverfront Plaza from August 30 to September 1. A family-friendly, heart-racing event will draw hundreds of players, fans and community to the Windsor Festival Plaza for the long weekend to share their love of basketball.
“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting event to Windsor; it’s never been done. Battle 519 will transform Windsor’s Festival Plaza into an outdoor basketball wonderland or as we like to call it, Battle at the Plaza,” said Manny Pangilinan, president of Battle 519.
Twenty-six teams comprising of four different divisions will compete over the three-day weekend in hopes of being the inaugural Battle 519 champion in their division.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in local food truck delectables and explore unique offerings from pop-up restaurants and retail vendors while enjoying live music and entertainment. The monies raised will be donated to two well deserving charities here in Windsor,” he said.
Pangilinan explained that the concept of Battle 519 really started from a conversation with Clyde Pacis, President of Battle Canada, about basketball uniforms as they were looking for a new supplier.
One conversation led to another, and it eventually led to a full-out discussion of Battle 416 in North York, the first city battle in 2018.
The University of Windsor and the Alumni Association were announced as the event’s title sponsor and proceeds from the three-day event will be donated to Hospice Windsor-Essex and W.E. Care For Kids.
“The University of Windsor is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 519 Battle tournament. This event transcends basketball; it brings people together and underscores our University’s strategic commitment to fostering a harmonious community. Forging connections and uniting our diverse Windsor population, the impact of this tournament will extend far beyond the basketball courts,” Dr. Rob Gordon, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Windsor.
Battle 519 is looking for additional sponsors, vendors and donations to make this event a success. If you are interested getting involved, please email windsor@battecanada.ca or operations@battlecanada.ca.
More details on team registration will be released soon through www.battlecanada.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires burning in Canada
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Canada sanctions four Israeli 'extremist settlers' accused of attacking Palestinians
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is imposing sanctions on Israelis she accuses of 'extremist settler violence' in the West Bank, three months after pledging to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge road reopens after dozer crash
A flatbed truck, carrying a bulldozer, hit a CP bridge in Cambridge on Thursday.
-
OPP release new information in alleged sexual assault at Fergus business
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
London
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
-
Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
-
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
-
Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end
Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Ontario sends 10 northern fire ranger crews to fight wildfires in Manitoba
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario sends 10 northern fire ranger crews to fight wildfires in Manitoba
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
-
Sault Ste. Marie resident celebrates $250K lotto win
Patricia Doiron of Sault Ste. Marie won $250,000 playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.
-
Sault council calls on province to recognize doctor shortage
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa athlete heading to Paris Olympics in July: 'I'm so excited'
An Ottawa athlete has been named to team Canada for the Paris Olympics in July and will be competing in three canoe/kayak events.
Toronto
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million - police alleged on Thursday.
-
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
-
Quebec Energy Minister thinks gasoline taxes should be raised
Quebec Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon believes that gasoline taxes should be raised.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
-
‘A devastating impact’: Millions in funding to equip Manitoba for wildfire seasons to come
Tens of millions of dollars will flow to Manitoba through a federal partnership to better equip the province for wildfire seasons to come, as an out-of-control blaze rages in the north.
Edmonton
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Oilers to start Pickard in Game 5 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
-
Human remains discovered in southern Alberta, police investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a rural area in southern Alberta earlier this month.
-
Black bear cub with 'severe neurological disease' euthanized in Banff
A black bear cub with signs of neurological disease was euthanized in Banff last week.
Regina
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
-
Sask. RCMP warning of scammers claiming to be police officers
Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.
-
Expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement on Sask. highways over the May Long Weekend
As fatal crashes in the province have nearly doubled when compared to last year – Saskatchewan RCMP are encouraging safe driving practices ahead of the May Long Weekend.
Vancouver
-
2 men found dead in Surrey home in 'isolated incident' with no outstanding suspects, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have been called in after two men were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
-
'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
Atlantic
-
Spring precipitation, wildfire update for the Maritimes
Seasonal predictions for fire weather severity by Natural Resources Canada have the Maritimes forecast as near average for the next three months.
-
Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.