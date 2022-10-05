'We are doing okay': Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report released
The community thinks “we are doing okay” when it comes to the quality of life, according to the Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report.
This is the tenth Vital Signs Report that the WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF) has released to the community.
Executive director Lisa Kolody said it enabled them to track trends overtime.
“The Vital Signs Report outlines where the needs and strengths are in Windsor-Essex, what the community priorities are, and it helps us determine where we can have the greatest impact locally through our grant making. We hope the 2022 Vital Signs Report informs and inspires dialogue and collaboration to further our collective efforts to build healthy communities,” Kolody said.
Some of the top priorities identified in Vital Signs 2022 Report include:
- Improving access to mental health programs and services
- Increasing opportunities for people to feel included and connected
- Increasing professional opportunities for those seeking employment in the arts & cultural sector
This year’s Vital Signs Survey results showed increased positive feedback from youth aged 24 and younger, who indicated that they felt Windsor and Essex County was doing great or on the right track in the majority of issue areas.
Under the ‘What You Said’ section in the 2022 Vital Signs Report:
- 59% of survey respondents said that we’re on the right track / we’re doing okay when it comes to people in Windsor-Essex actively volunteering and / or donating to charities.
- 70% of survey respondents said that we’re on the right track / we’re doing okay when asked if arts and cultural events are accessible to youth in Windsor-Essex.
- 58% of survey respondents believe that we’re on the right track/we’re doing okay when asked if there are educational opportunities readily available in Windsor-Essex including access to libraries, tutoring, literacy programs, and workforce development programs.
- 96% of respondents said that Lake Erie’s health is extremely important / moderately important; and
- 83% of respondents said that in general, they are happy in life always or most of the time.
The report launch took place at Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) on Wednesday.
Jennifer Matotek, executive director of AWE, joined the WECF to speak about the impact of Vital Signs and the way that AWE has used the report to help shape their programming, building capacity for artists in the community.
“Art Windsor-Essex appreciates that Vital Signs takes our community’s pulse around arts and culture,” said Matotek. “We use the data to help shape our programs so we can offer what’s needed and wanted, and achieve our mission to inspire growth through the power of art. AWE’s inaugural emerging artist-in-residence program, funded by WECF in 2021, was informed in part by the data we saw in Vital Signs.”
The report is available online for download at the WECF website www.wecf.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
12 days after Fiona, more than 17,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 17,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Where will the King and Queen Consort live on a day-to-day basis?
In just over three weeks, everything in royal life has changed. In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen explains how.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
Kitchener
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
London
-
Do you know this woman?
London police are hoping the public can help identify a woman in relation to a hate-motivated investigation. Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police say a woman entered a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road west and Hyde Park Road and was greeted by an employee.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
-
More campaign signs destroyed in London
A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs. Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.
Barrie
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation
Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.
-
RVH COVID-19 outbreak on transitional care unit
RVH COVID-19 update: outbreak confirmed on Transitional Care Unit
-
Radar gun nets stunt driver
Travelling 51 km/hr over the speed limit netted one driver stunt driving charges
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
-
Nearly 1-in-5 merchants considering credit card surcharge ahead of new rules: survey
A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 19 per cent of small businesses are considering adding a surcharge on credit card transactions to offset processing fees, while most remain on the fence for fear of losing customers.
Ottawa
-
One child, not on school bus, injured in collision
Ottawa paramedics say a child in a passenger vehicle was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Manotick.
-
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
-
Two $1 million tickets sold in Ottawa in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
Two tickets for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, sold in Ottawa, are each worth $1 million.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
-
Lotto Max draw turns up big winners in Ontario
There are four big winning tickets in Ontario, though Lotto Max’s whopping $70 million prize is still up for the taking.
-
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
As Quebec's Legault expands his majority, Montrealers choose opposition parties
As ridings around the province fell to Legault's centre-right CAQ party, Montreal voters largely stuck to the Opposition Quebec Liberals and to left-wing Quebec solidaire -- the red and orange on the electoral map.
-
Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide
A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.
Atlantic
-
12 days after Fiona, more than 17,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 17,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
-
Prolonged power outages in Nova Scotia prompt health and safety concerns
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who represents Cumberland North, says she's worried about vulnerable neighbours, including seniors and disabled people in rural areas.
-
'It’s just heartbreaking': Northern Nova Scotia residents struggling with Fiona’s devastation
Along Nova Scotia’s northern shore, post-tropical storm Fiona has long passed, but damage from the storm remains.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to give update on Legislature encampment arrests
The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on arrests made following the dismantling of an encampment at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Calgary
-
Gas prices in Alberta climbing ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price at the pump continues to trend upward in Calgary with the average price of fuel sitting at 162.6 cents a litre Wednesday morning, though some stations in the city are posting fuel closer to 172.9 cents a litre.
-
CTrain service to be halted Friday near Stampede Park, weekend disruptions downtown
Calgary Transit passengers on the red line will be ferried by shuttle buses on Friday as crews cut and realign the track at the Victoria Park/Stampede station, and that's just the first of two major service disruptions this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary’s 5-day forecast; no shake-ups yet
The warm spell continues through the five-day.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Annual North Saskatchewan River sweep for missing persons to take place Wednesday
Edmonton police will be looking for human remains in the river valley on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise to near-record high after slight dip
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are predicted to rise close to record breaking levels Thursday after dipping slightly in recent days.
-
'Will never forget this win': Abbotsford man $1M richer with Lotto Max prize
A B.C. man who recently won a million-dollar prize in a Lotto Max draw is planning a tropical trip to celebrate.