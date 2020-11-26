WINDSOR, ONT. -- A holiday village is coming to Windsor, bringing a little winter wonderland downtown for the holidays.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and continuing for three Saturdays, the Downtown Windsor BIA is transforming Maiden Lane into a “merry and bright” Holiday Village in partnership with the University of Windsor.

“We know we’re all having to revamp our holiday traditions this year, so we wanted to be able to offer programming to individuals and families that are equally joyful and safe this holiday season,” DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans said in a news release. “We’re taking every precaution to make sure our programming is as safe as possible, keeping in mind we all deserve some joy this holiday season.”

The programming for the village includes a photo-op with Santa in a Snow Globe (Santa’s plan for “socially distancing from the naughty and nice”) courtesy of CUPE 543. WE Care for Kids’ Hot Chocolate Brigade will also be there, caroling by the Windsor Classic Chorale, Christmas tree decorating and festive music on the streets.

Shoppers will also have the chance to check out local retailers and vendors at the Downtown Winter Market in the Pelissier Street parking garage.

“We deeply value tangible community building and positively impacting our great city, including our vibrant downtown,” said Dr. Vincent Georgie, associate vice-president, external of the University of Windsor. “We all need extra festive cheer this year, and Winter Fest is going to be a much-needed go-to safe and bright holiday celebration. The University of Windsor is so happy to help make it happen.”