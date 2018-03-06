

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced it has awarded a Markham company the $61-million contract for the design-build phase of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Parsons Inc. of Markham has been selected for the role of owner’s engineer for the project.

“Parsons is excited to serve as WDBA’s Owner’s Engineer and to be involved with this historic project,” says Mike Johnson, president of Parsons Infrastructure. WDBA

“We have a proven track-record on major infrastructure projects around the world, and we look forward to collaborating with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.”

Construction on the new bridge between Windsor and Detroit will begin this year.

The $61-million contract is the first contract WDBA has awarded for services related to the design-build phase of the project.

“As we finalize our procurement process to select a private-sector partner to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project it is important that we take steps now to prepare for the start of significant construction,” says André Juneau, WDBA interim CEO.“In addition to getting the sites ready through preparatory activities, we are getting our organization ready to manage the project with appointing Parsons as our Owner’s Engineer being our first critical step.”

In its role, Parsons will support the owner – WDBA – through design review, providing technical advice and monitoring and overseeing the construction activities of the private-sector partner through inspections, compliance reviews and audits.

Parsons will begin its work as owner’s engineer in April of this year – two months before WDBA announces its Preferred Proponent and begins final contractual negotiations. This will allow Parsons to start work as soon as the Preferred Proponent is selected.

WDBA’s private-sector partner will be announced by the end of September 2018.