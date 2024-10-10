WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle police investigating vehicle theft

    Stolen vehicle. (Source: LaSalle Police Service) Stolen vehicle. (Source: LaSalle Police Service)
    The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) is investigating a vehicle theft that took place at a home in the 1100 block of Laurier Drive.

    The vehicle that was taken is a grey 2012 Infinity G37X. Police said it was taken some time between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Anyone who has video cameras in the area is asked to check footage.

    LaSalle police are requesting anyone with information to contact them at 519-969-5210 or submit an anonymous online tip through Crime Stoppers.

