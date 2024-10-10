WINDSOR
    Arrest made in connection to Islamic school break-in, two suspects wanted

    The Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a local Islamic high school. Two suspects remain at large.

    A 15-year-old teen has been arrested.

    Officers were initially called shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Windsor Islamic School in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue.

    Video surveillance footage showed extensive damage inside the school, estimated over $13,000.

    One of the suspects, the 15-year-old, was found and arrested at a home in the 1200 block of Westcott Avenue on Wednesday.

    The teenager has been charged with break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent, mischief to property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

    Two more suspects are outstanding.

    The first suspect is described as a white male, estimated to be between 16 and 18 years old with a faded haircut and dark beard. He was last seen wearing a sweater with white stripes on the sleeves, dark pants and black running shoes with white soles.

    The second suspect is described as a white female, also between 16 to 18 years old. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black zip-up sweater, black jogging pants with a white logo on the left leg and black running shoes. She was carrying a black drawstring bag with three white stripes.

    Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the wanted suspects is asked to contact the Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.

    Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers. https://www.catchcrooks.com/

