LONDON ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Leamington, Windsor, and Essex County.

Officials say conditions are set to be 31 degrees Celsius this afternoon with a humidex near 40. An overnight low at 22 degrees.

Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

  •  Swelling
  •  rash
  •  cramps
  •  fainting,
  •  heat exhaustion
  •  Heat stroke
  •  Worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

There is a chance that heat warning criteria will continue into Tuesday, but it is uncertain at this time. 