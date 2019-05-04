Warning from police about flood fundraising scams
A resident makes his way along Morin Road though floodwaters from the Ottawa River in Cumberland, Ontario on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:12AM EDT
OPP are asking people to beware of fundraising scams related to recent flooding.
Provincial police say anyone wanting to support those affected by the floods should research carefully before they make any donations.
Several communities in central Ontario remain under a state of emergency due to flooding. Water levels in the Muskoka River are receding, but are still higher than normal.
Officials are also monitoring First Nations communities in Ontario, particularly around James Bay, that could soon be affected by flooding.