WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days

    Willistead Manor as seen in December 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Willistead Manor as seen in December 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    Some warmer than usual temperatures will grace Windsor-Essex heading into the later part of the week and into the weekend.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.

    There is a chance of flurries today before the warm up and rain showers over the weekend.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

    Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

    Thursday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

    Friday: Sunny. High 10.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

