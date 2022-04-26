Warden lays out the 'big six' challenges he sees for Essex County

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara outlined its future direction at the annual Warden’s Luncheon and listed six issues he expected would become part of the discussion in the upcoming provincial election.

“Highway 401 does not end in London and it’s vitally important that local residents send a message to Queen’s Park that Essex County counts and that we matter when it comes to setting provincial priorities,” McNamara stated.

The health-care system, roads and infrastructure, appropriate and affordable housing, expanding broadband services, addressing climate change by creating a greener, sustainable economy and using public resources to make smart, strategic business investments were on the list.

“We are at a critical juncture. The actions we take in the coming months and years to address these challenges will have an impact on this region for decades to come,” he said.

McNamara added plans would be best be accomplished through collaboration with residents, the business community, partner institutions and all levels of government.

“There is a place at the table for everyone who needs a voice and is willing to do their part,” he said.

McNamara explained the county is doing its part with health-care and remains committed to a new regional hospital and has already set aside $31 million of the $100 million to build an acute care hospital.

McNamara also outlined that work is getting underway to improve County Road 42 between the city limits and Manning Road to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

The work is also expected to include a new roundabout intersection with Banwell Road, work that should benefit the announced the $5-billion Stellantis/LG Energy Battery Plant.

With housing, McNamara said the county has done its part to keep the cost of living down and used a pay-as-you-go approach for projects, which has kept the tax rate increases below the inflation rate, including this year’s increase of just 1.56 per cent.

He added County Council has supported in principle, a Regional Energy Plan. It has approved funding in its 2022 budget to hire a climate change coordinator to advance the initiatives in the plan.

When it comes to economic diversification, McNamara said the County of Essex participated in regional efforts to strengthen the regional economy.

“There are sometimes difficult discussions, and even disagreements, when we get together with our municipal, provincial and federal partners, but we all agree on the vision of a stronger economy,” he said. “This is democracy at work, and it works.”

McNamara ended his speech saying the county is up for the challenge and looks to the future with hope.