A 37-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged after police say he disrupted a church service, refused to leave and was Tasered.

Chatham-Kent police say the man entered a church on Elgin Street in Wallaceburg Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m.

Police say he started playing the piano, disrupting the service and was asked to leave. When he refused, police were called.

An officer found the man on the stairs leading to the basement of the church.

The officer recognized the man and knew that he was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.

As the officer placed the man under arrest, he pulled away and fled down the stairs.

A struggle ensued and police say the man grabbed a chair and held it in an aggressive manner towards police.

Police say he threw the chair to the ground and continued to ignore the officer’s commands.

Officers successfully deployed a Taser and the man was taken into custody without anyone being injured.

Police say upon being searched incident to arrest, the man admitted to being in possession of a steak knife, which he threw on the ground in the basement.

Officers found the knife a few feet away from where the man was arrested.

The 37-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with disturbing a religious worship, escape lawful custody, resist peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.