A 30-year-old Wallaceburg man has been fined $1,505 at the provincial offences court in Chatham after his dog bit a person.

The incident happened in April.

Chatham-Kent provincial offences officer and manager of animal control Benjamin Van Eyk says the dog is reported to have bit the victim, leaving him with a significant injury to his hand which included a broken finger and a wound requiring stitches.

PAWR animal control charged the owner with numerous offences under the Dog Owner’s Liability Act and the Chatham-Kent Responsible Animal Ownership bylaw.

The owner has received a fine as well as a provincial order on his dog.

Some of the orders include the muzzling of the dog when outside and to ensure the dog is always under the control of a person while off the dog owners property.