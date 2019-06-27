Wallaceburg man fined $1,500 after his dog bites person
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019
A 30-year-old Wallaceburg man has been fined $1,505 at the provincial offences court in Chatham after his dog bit a person.
The incident happened in April.
Chatham-Kent provincial offences officer and manager of animal control Benjamin Van Eyk says the dog is reported to have bit the victim, leaving him with a significant injury to his hand which included a broken finger and a wound requiring stitches.
PAWR animal control charged the owner with numerous offences under the Dog Owner’s Liability Act and the Chatham-Kent Responsible Animal Ownership bylaw.
The owner has received a fine as well as a provincial order on his dog.
Some of the orders include the muzzling of the dog when outside and to ensure the dog is always under the control of a person while off the dog owners property.