

CTV Windsor





Two dogs have been euthanized and their owner was charged after an attack on a boy in Wallaceburg.

It happened on Feb. 5 around 5 p.m.

Chatham-Kent police say two young children along with their babysitter were tobogganing at Jaycee Park on Larkwood Street when two dogs escaped from their home and attacked the youngest child.

A man and woman visiting family on Larkwood Street immediately ran to the park to help the young boy and babysitter. The six-year-old boy ran to safety while the three-year-old boy was carried from the scene to a home as 911 was called.

The boy was transported via ambulance to Sydenham District Hospital and transferred to a Michigan hospital for further medical treatment. He has since been released from hospital.

The babysitter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from hospital.

The dogs were identified and seized by PAWS Animal Rescue. They were boy euthanized.

Police arrested the owner of the dogs on March 23.

The 35-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She was released pending a future court date of May 4.

PAWS is continuing their parallel investigation.