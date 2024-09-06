Build a Dream opens offices in Windsor

Windsor’s Build a Dream has now found a brand new home in Windsor.

The new office space and home to the organization is at 215 Eugenie Street West.

Its president, Nour Hachem, founded the not-for-profit organization 10 years ago to deliver specialized training and educational programs to empower female students and career-seekers to explore sectors where women are under-represented. Those jobs include a primary focus on the skilled trades and entrepreneurship.

With expansion and support from the private and public sectors, the company is now taking its training on the road with their "We Build a Dream" mobile training and simulator trailer.

Nour Hachem. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

For Hachem, growing the company is a dynamic process involving multiple relationships amongst community members across the board.

The addition of a mobile offering is a big step for the present and future empowerment of her clientele and help to reshape global perspectives on the role of women in the workforce and society.

Build a Dream simulator training pod in the new Windsor office. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

"Our traveling trailer will help amplify our message, that jobs have no gender,” said Hachem.

“[It] will not only amplify our brand and organization, and why we belong in these communities, but it will showcase to young women and those from equity-deserving groups that they belong in these industries and that they have a community of supporters and partners that are going to help drive that change forward."