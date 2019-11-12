WALLACEBURG -- AarKel Tool and Die in Wallaceburg has announced a new partnership with St. Clair College.

The college will deliver a customized training program to train AarKel new hires in precision metal cutting CNC machining.

"These additional employees that will be trained and hired is an important milestone in our strategic plan for our Wallaceburg facilities and will enhance support to our operations in Wallaceburg," said Larry Delaey, AarKel Tool and Die's President and CEO.

Delaey adds the training will allow them to grow local operations.

The training will be done on site at AarKel, through the St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre, in an effort to respond to rural employers in the manufacturing industry.

“St. Clair College is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible education and training to meet the needs of learners and the labour market of Southwestern Ontario,´ said Patti France, President of St. Clair College.

Officials say the partnership will also reduce barriers for Wallaceburg youth to gain access to skilled trades training,

"We know that Ontario is facing a looming problem: a shortage of skilled workers,” said Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton. “Seeing these investments in training the workers of tomorrow is fantastic news. We must continue to break the stigma that exists and show people that jobs in the skilled trades are meaningful, challenging and good-paying.”