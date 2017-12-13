

CTV Windsor





Students are planning walkouts at 13 colleges across the province, including St. Clair College in Windsor.

The walkout is scheduled to take place at noon on Friday.

Ontario Students United has organized the event and they have a list of several demands that they will read at each college at 12:45 p.m.

Some of the demands include:

1. $500 for all college students for all college students, no strings attached

2. Withdrawal with full refund for full time and international students, no string attached

3. Fairness for international students, no threat to pull visas if they withdraw

4. Show respect for professors

5. Any profit from the strike be returned to students

6. Protection of members, stop exploitation of workers

7. Disband the employee college council and replace it with a body that's made up of 1/3 each of students, faculty and administration

Over 1,200 students at St. Clair College dropped out after the five-week long faculty strike.