Walkerville Brewery wins four awards at 2020 Canadian Brewing Awards
Walkerville Brewery won four awards for the pictured beers at 2020 Canadian Brewery Awards. (courtesy Walkerville Brewery)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Walkerville Brewery had a successful night taking home four awards at this year’s Canadian Brewing Awards.
The 2020 brewing awards were held virtually on Saturday. Breweries from across the country submitted craft beers to be considered and Walkerville received two silvers and two bronze for four of its brews.
“We are really proud of winning these awards and for the hard work of our brewing team. It is also fantastic to receive national recognition for craft beers brewed locally here in Windsor.” Ian Gourlay, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery said in a news release. “Congratulations goes out to all of the other winners!”
The awards Walkerville Brewery received were:
- Silver: Easy Stout in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout Category
- Silver: Geronimo IPA in the English Style India Pale Ale Category
- Bronze: Smooth Sail Summer Ale for the Wheat Beer - North American Style Category
- Bronze: Rob Roy Scotch Al in the Scotch Ale Category