WINDSOR, ONT. -- Walkerville Brewery had a successful night taking home four awards at this year’s Canadian Brewing Awards.

The 2020 brewing awards were held virtually on Saturday. Breweries from across the country submitted craft beers to be considered and Walkerville received two silvers and two bronze for four of its brews.

“We are really proud of winning these awards and for the hard work of our brewing team. It is also fantastic to receive national recognition for craft beers brewed locally here in Windsor.” Ian Gourlay, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery said in a news release. “Congratulations goes out to all of the other winners!”

The awards Walkerville Brewery received were: