WINDSOR, ONT. -- A group of volunteers is building beds for less fortunate children in Windsor at a “build off” event taking place Sunday.

The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace met Sunday morning at Z’s Auto Centre on Tecumseh Road East for the first time since the pandemic began to build 10 beds to be donated.

“Our goal is to end child bedlessness,” says Brian Cyncora, local president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Cyncora and says the group's goal is to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head night. He estimates 1,900 youth don't have a proper place to sleep in Windsor-Essex.

“Every child that’s in those situations is really the victim.” Cyncora says, “They’re not the ones who put themselves in that situation. So, we know that there’s a need and we’re willing to help those kids get a better opportunity.”

Enbridge Gas teamed up with the non-profit group.

“When you see something that was just a piece of wood to the kids laying down on a mattress, it’s a wonderful feeling,” says Holy Names principal Patrick Hickson, the local chapter vice-president.

He tells CTV News there are plans to bring the program into the local school system.

“We’re looking at building at least 150 beds a year,” Hickson says.

Officials say donations of twin-sized mattresses and sheets are always welcome along with pillows and pillow cases.