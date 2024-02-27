Vollmer pool closed again after swim student steps on glass

After briefly reopening, the pool at the Vollmer Complex has been closed again.

The pool was initially closed after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.

According to a release from the Town of LaSalle, “A swim participant stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson [Monday] afternoon. As a result, the aquatic centre will be closed until further notice.”

The statement goes on to say that, although the pool had been vacuumed for several hours and was also backwashed, it was difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool.

Staff are considering further maintenance options including the services of a scuba diver to scan the bottom of the pool.

All lessons are cancelled and a credit will be applied to each participant’s account.

The town announced “normal operation and programming” as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, before closing the pool area a second time around 7 p.m.