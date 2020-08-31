WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Assembly Plant workers took part in a virtual strike authorization vote.

Over 6,400 members were eligible to vote online on whether or not to give Unifor Local 444 the legal right to strike. The vote took place on Sunday from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

“Here you will all have a chance to authorize the bargaining committee to strike if we are indeed provoked,” said Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy in a post on Facebook.

Unifor said Monday that members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors have authorized their bargaining committees to take strike action, if necessary, to secure fair contract settlements.

“Our members voted overwhelmingly to support their bargaining committees and our bargaining priorities, including; job security, product commitments and economic gains for all members” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias. “We will continue to push our agenda at the bargaining table, but remind government that they have an active role to play in securing our auto industry’s future. A future made in Canada.”

Workers at General Motors voted 95.3 per cent in favour, those at Ford Motor Company voted 96.4 per cent in favour and at FCA, voted 98.4 per cent in favour of strike action in votes that took place over the weekend, according to Unifor.

Cassidy said it is also the opportunity to show this company that they stand together in solidarity.

“Nothing in these negotiations sends a louder message of unity and strength than a high strike authorization vote,” he added.

Cassidy told members a strike mandate doesn't mean there will be job action.

The current collective agreement expires on Sept. 21.

He says getting another vehicle in production at the plant will be a major focus.

Talks with FCA Canada are expected to begin Monday in Toronto.