WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with impaired driving after a crash.

Chatham-Kent police say just before 1 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Wallace Street between Bridge Street and Murray Street in Wallaceburg.

Police say through investigation, the officer suspected the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol. A roadside test was administered and the man failed.

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters for further breath tests.

The Wallaceburg man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released pending a future court date of July 21.