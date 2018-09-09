Fire heavily damages barn southwest of Chatham
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn fire near North Buxton on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 11:06AM EDT
A fire caused more than $225,000 in damage to a barn on Dillon Road near North Buxton.
Chatham-Kent fire crews from North and South Raleigh responded to 22520 Dillon Rd. around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Crews arrived to find an extensive barn fire and took a defensive attack, quickly getting the fire under control.
Crews remained on scene to treat hot spots throughout the night.
The cause of the fire has been listed as accidental.